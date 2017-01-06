Obama comments on video of Facebook beating

CHICAGO (AP) — President Barack Obama says he’s seen the video that was broadcast live on Facebook showing four black people beating and taunting a mentally disabled white man in Chicago.

In an interview broadcast on Chicago’s WLS-TV, Obama said the video is “terrible.”

He added however, that video and social media are helping to expose racially motivated attacks as well as police misconduct.

The four suspects have been charged with a hate crime.

