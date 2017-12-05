Obama expected to address mayors’ summit on climate change

CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is expected to address mayors from around the world at a Chicago summit to discuss climate change.

Officials are billing the three-day North American Climate Summit that began Monday as the first of its kind for the city.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told the gathering Tuesday that mayors are stepping up because there’s no consensus from national governments.

President Donald Trump said in June that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Without mentioning Trump by name, Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff to Obama, said Trump is in denial on climate change but shouldn’t ignore science.

Mayors from 51 cities are attending and will sign a charter outlining planned actions. Among the non-U.S. mayors attending are the mayors of Montreal and Mexico City.

