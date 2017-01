WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama travels to Capitol Hill today.

He’ll be giving congressional Democrats advice on how to combat the Republican drive to dismantle his health care overhaul.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be meeting separately with GOP lawmakers.

Today’s strategy sessions will come on the second day of the new, GOP-led Congress.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)