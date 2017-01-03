Official: 4-month-old puppy found dead, emaciated in box

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a dead puppy was found in a box along a popular Wolcott walking trail.

Animal Control Officer Roslyn Nenninger tells WFSB-TV a man stumbled upon a box covered in a garbage bag on Friday while searching for fishing lures at Scoville Reservoir.

Nenninger says a 4-month-old pit bull was dead in the box and appeared extremely malnourished.

Police say they believe the dog was left between Thursday evening and Friday afternoon.

An animal autopsy will be performed to determine how it died.

Nenninger tells the Republican American police have collected evidence, including a cigarette butt, and will pursue charges.

