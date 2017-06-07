HARPURSVILLE, NY (WHDH) – It was a dream come true for a little boy suffering from a life-threatening medical condition when he got the chance to meet April the giraffe.

On Tuesday, 10-year-old Alex Johnson and his family traveled from Ohio to meet one of America’s most beloved animals, April the giraffe, at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

“It’s very surreal right now it really is like a dream come true,” said Dawn Johnson, Alex Johnson’s mother.

Alex Johnson suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder. He’s visually impaired and can barely talk.

A couple of weeks ago, Alex Johnson was offered a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. After months of watching and waiting for the animal to give on Animal Adventure Park’s live feed, his family knew exactly what his wish would be.

“I can’t believe that we’re hear actually because we watched online for so long, we were waiting for that baby, oh my goodness gracious, we didn’t think she was ever going to come, or she was ever going to come,” said Dawn Johnson.

Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to help bring hope and happiness into their lives.

“Alex and his family are just wonderful, wonderful people, such a strong loving family and to see a child of these circumstances really be able to just enjoy a day that’s just for him is incredible,” said Heidi Robinson, an employee with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For Alex Johnson’s family, the experience was a time to relax and spend time with one another.

“For us to be out of our home, out of our normal worries, day to day stuff, just life, it’s been fantastic. It’s fantastic just to get away anyway,” said Dawn Johnson.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)