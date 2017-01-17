Parents warn of mold in toddler teething toy

BOSTON (WHDH) — Teething-toy “Sophie the Giraffe” is under fire after reports published in Good Housekeeping say the toy easily gathers mold.

The article reports complaints and photos of mold-infested toys from several parents.

The toy’s manufacturer said the cleaning instructions must be followed exactly, because if the toy does get wet it can cause problems like mold.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)