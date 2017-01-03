Police: Crash in Gilford leaves several hurt, including kids

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say several people were hurt, including children, in a two-vehicle crash in Gilford.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

WMUR-TV reports investigators say five people were injured, four of whom had been occupants in one vehicle.

Gilford police Lt. Chris Kelley tells The Laconia Daily Sun everyone involved has been taken to area hospitals.

Police couldn’t confirm the ages of the victims or elaborate on their injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Lake Shore Road near Lockes Hill Road was closed for a couple of hours.

