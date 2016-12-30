Police: Woman, 68, killed in Holden car crash

HOLDEN, Maine (AP) — Police in Holden say a 68-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A.

Chief Chris Greeley said Thursday the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near the Interstate 395 ramp and the Dysart’s Travel Stop. Cindy Puiia of Holden was killed. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed and reopened around 1 p.m.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash. Greeley says the roads were clear when the incident happened, so weather wasn’t a factor.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)