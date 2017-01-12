Rapper Drake thanks Obama in unique Instagram post

BOSTON (WHDH) - Drake paid tribute to President Barack Obama as he prepares to leave the White House through a unique photo on Instagram.

The rapper’s thank you accompanied a photo that “face-swapped” the artist’s face with Obama’s.

The caption of the photo thanked the president for being an inspiration.

Drake said he would be willing to play the part of the president in a movie about his life.

