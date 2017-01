ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say gunfire can be heard near a police station in the city of Gaziantep, near the border with Syria.

The private Dogan news agency and other media say several ambulances have been sent to the area.

Turkey is on edge following a spate of attacks that have been blamed on Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group.

