LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Actress Scarlett Johansson is divorcing her husband after two years of marraige.

Johansson was spotted without her wedding ring at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

The actress married Romain Dauriac in 2014, shortly after the two welcomed daughter Rose Dorothy.

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

