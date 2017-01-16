Sea lion surprises Coast Guard boat

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WHDH) — A surprise sea lion hitched a ride with a Coast Guard boat in California.

The young sea lion was hooked by fishing gear and unknowingly hopped on boat the boat, located off Newport Harbor in Orange County.

The crew called a rescue team to retrieve the animal and bring him to safety. Rescuers will rehabilitate the sea lion and release it back into the harbor when he is ready.

