Search for missing Ohio plane halted for night.

CLEVELAND (AP) –The search for a small plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland’s shores will resume on Monday.

The city said Sunday night that it halted the search for the plane with six people aboard because of darkness.

A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane when it vanished Thursday night. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard.

The mayor’s office says police are investigating the contents of a bag recovered near a private harbor as part of the search. The bag was found near Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl (BRAT’-ih-nahl), a small lakeside community near Cleveland.

The city says crews have received multiple reports of debris washing ashore east of the airport.

