AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (NBC) — World number-two tennis player Serena Williams arrived in Auckland on Friday, alongside her new fiancee, ahead of the ASB Classic next week.

Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of social media company Reddit, on Ohanian’s own platform Thursday.

On orrivial in Auckland, sister Venus Williams said the news of the engagement was “awesome.”

Serena Williams is seen as the best tennis player of her generation. She has won 22 grand slam single titles.

However, Serena Williams has never before competed in New Zealand.

“It is always fun to go to places you have never been, so I am excited to be here,” Serena Williams said.

