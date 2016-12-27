SONY Twitter hack claims Britney Spears dead

161226_britney_spears

BOSTON (WHDH) — After yet another hacking of its Twitter account, entertainment company SONY falsely tweeted on Monday that pop star Britney Spears had died.

161227_britneyspears

The manager of Spears quickly shut down the rumors, and SONY spokespeople apologized.

The company’s biggest hacking was in 2014 in retaliation to controversial comedy film on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, “The Interview.”

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

161227_britneyspears

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus