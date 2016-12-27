SONY Twitter hack claims Britney Spears dead

BOSTON (WHDH) — After yet another hacking of its Twitter account, entertainment company SONY falsely tweeted on Monday that pop star Britney Spears had died.

The manager of Spears quickly shut down the rumors, and SONY spokespeople apologized.

The company’s biggest hacking was in 2014 in retaliation to controversial comedy film on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, “The Interview.”

