Source says Trump’s pick for Labor Secretary could bail

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Labor Secretary may be backing out.

Andy Puzder is the CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns the Hardee’s and Carl’s Junior fast food chains.

A republican source told CNN Puzder may be bailing because he is tired of such harsh criticism from Democrats and is overwhelmed by all of the paperwork.

Puzder’s required ethics paperwork has not yet been turned in, and his confirmation hearings have been put on hold.

There has been no official comment from the Trump transition team.

Puzder tweeted, however, after that report came out that he was looking forward to his confirmation hearing.

