Springsteen cover band backs out of inauguration gig

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Bruce Springsteen tribute band has backed out of performing at the presidential inauguration on Friday.

The “B Street” Band was under contract to play at the inaugural gala, but the band said that out of respect for the Boss, they bowed out.

Springsteen campaigned for Hillary Clinton and has voiced criticism against President-elect Trump.

