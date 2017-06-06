NEW YORK (AP) — Passengers of a long-delayed New York City subway train were clawing at the door to escape — having been trapped in the sweltering underground tunnels with no air conditioning or light for nearly an hour.

The F train stopped for about 45 minutes Monday evening within the tunnels underneath Manhattan. Passengers say they weren’t informed about what was going on with the delay. Eventually, the train had to be pushed into the next station by another train behind it.

Passengers were still stuck on the train for another 10 minutes. Video posted to social media shows passengers attempting to claw and pry the train’s doors open so they could get out onto the platform.

Transit authorities in the city say the delay is under investigation.

