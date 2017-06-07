DAVIE, Fla. (WHDH) – Authorities in Davie, Florida, are on the lookout for the two suspects who tried rob a woman and dragged her next to their car.

Police released surveillance footage taken last Friday that showed a car pulling up beside a woman as she was pumping gas. One of the men got out and tried to remove items from the woman’s vehicle.

The video showed the woman trying to confront the man after he climbed back in the car.

Police say he grabbed her arm through his car’s window and the men drove away, briefly dragging her along. It’s unclear if the woman suffered any injuries.

