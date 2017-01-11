Trump asks, ‘Are we living in Nazi Germany?’ in tweetstorm against media, U.S. intel

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to “leak” into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017 https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/818990655418617856

BOSTON (WHDH) — President-elect Donald Trump hurled criticism against news media and U.S. intelligence agencies in a tweet storm Wednesday morning in response to a new report that claims Moscow possesses compromising information on him. Trump referred to the report in one tweet as a “TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT.”

A U.S. official told The Associated Press Tuesday that intelligence officials had informed Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The briefing about the document was first reported by CNN.

So far no news agency has not been able to substantiate the information in the dossier, which misspelled the name of Russia’s largest bank.

He tweeted Wednesday morning: “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me.” In capital letters, he added: “I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” He called the unverified report paid for by political opponents “A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.”

Trump employed the term “fake news” in many of his tweets.

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

A few minutes earlier, he repeated Russia’s denial of the reports, which he called, “Very unfair!”

Trump will hold his first full news conference Wednesday since winning the 2016 presidential election.

The last time Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival’s emails.

Nearly six months and a presidential campaign victory later, Trump will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups — interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton. Trump has challenged that assessment and has yet to say whether a full briefing with intelligence officials last week did anything to sway.

