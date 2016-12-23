Trump doesn’t want celebrities at inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says he wants “the people” to attend his presidential inauguration, dismissing the “so-called `A’ list celebrities” who he claims are seeking tickets to the Jan. 20 event.

On Twitter late Thursday, Trump is slamming the celebrities who supported the campaign of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, saying, “look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING.”

The tweet doesn’t name any specific celebrities.

Trump’s transition team has so far named just a few entertainers who will be performing during his inaugural events. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes announced Thursday that they will be participating.

