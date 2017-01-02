Twins born minutes apart in 2016, 2017

NORTH PHEONIX, AZ (CNN) — The first baby of the new year at Banner Thunderbird is Everett Jackson Shay.

Everett is not only the first baby of the new year, but his twin brother Sawyer was the last one of 2016.

The twins’ father Brandon Shay said Sawyer joined the family at 11:51 p.m., and Everett was born shortly after.

“Everett was a little bit more stubborn and so Everett wasn’t born until 12:01 ,” said Brandon Shay.

The Glendale, Arizona family said they got to the hospital Saturday and as the clock kept ticking, they knew they had a special duo making a grand entrance into the world.

“As it was happening we were like oh, we had a little foreshadowing this could happen and it did,” said Brandon Shay.

The twins were born at 37 weeks. Sawyer, was the bigger of the twins at five pounds, five ounces, while his twin brother Everett weighed in at four pounds eight ounces.

“Really we were fortunate to be able to carry as long as I did and no NICU time,” said Holly Shay, the twins’ mother.

The boys have two sisters ages 13 and four that are waiting for them at home.

“They are gonna be amazing, they already are, they’ve already left their a mark on this world,” said the boys’ father.

