Uganda confirms Avian flu in wild terns, domestic birds

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s government says tests have confirmed that avian flu is responsible for the mass deaths of wild birds on the shores of Lake Victoria.

The Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement Sunday that the species so far hit by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, are migratory white-winged black terns as well as domestic ducks and chickens.

The statement said samples from at least two sites, including a beach on the shores of Lake Victoria, had tested positive for HPAI.

It was not clear which strain of the virus is infecting the birds, including the terns that migrate from Europe to Africa during winter.

The H5N8 strain of the virus, which is harmless to humans, has been spreading in poultry farms in some parts of Europe, including France.

