UPenn study: 1-hour nap can improve cognition

New research reveals that taking an afternoon nap can help improve work performance.

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania found that it improved thinking and memory skills.

In order to have a positive effect, however, the nap has to be one hour long.

The researched showed that anything longer or shorter than an hour resulted in a significantly worse performance.

