Users may see major ‘edit’ to Twitter platform in 2017

BOSTON (WHDH) - After asking users what they would like to see added or improved in 2017, social media giant Twitter said it is considering adopting the number one suggestion.

Users flooded the online platform to suggest one major edit: an edit button.

Currently, and unlike the posting process for other social media platforms, Twitter users cannot change a tweet once it has been published.

The company’s CEO Jack Dorsey responded to those suggestions, telling users that Twitter is “thinking a lot about it.”

