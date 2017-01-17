Video captures wild shark catch

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — A wild catch was captured on camera as a Florida fisherman wrestled a shark on his hook.

As the man tried to reel in his line, the shark sprung out of the water three times. As the shark soars into the air and flips several times, the friend filming the catch yells, “I got it on video!” The group can be heard screaming in excitement.

The person who shot the video said that in the end, they decided to let the shark go.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)