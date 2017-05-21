USPS to mark release of Thoreau stamp at Walden Pond

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — The postal service is marking the issue of the new Henry David Thoreau postage stamp with a special ceremony at Walden Pond.

Actor and environmentalist Ed Begley Jr., a board member of the Walden Woods Project , is expected to attend Tuesday’s ceremony at the Walden Pond State Reservation visitors’ center in Concord along with state and postal service officials.

The post office is honoring the writer, philosopher and naturalist on the bicentennial year of his birth. The stamp art is an oil-on-panel painting of Thoreau’s face based on an 1856 daguerreotype by Benjamin Maxham. It also includes his signature and a branch of sumac leaves.

The postal service says Thoreau is being honored because his example of simple living and rejection of materialism continues to inspire.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)