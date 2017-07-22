USS Constitution getting ready to set sail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is getting ready to set sail.

Nearly 2 years after settling at Dry Dock for restoration, the Constitution is inviting the city of Boston to join in on a day of celebration.

On Sunday, the boat will be open for activities starting at 4 p.m. and will be officially out of Dry Dock and back into Boston Harbor at 11:30 p.m.

