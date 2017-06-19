Utah town evacuated after wildfire

Salt Lake City, UT (WHDH) — An entire Utah town was evacuated after a wildfire broke out over the weekend.

The fire threatened Brian Head, a popular resort south of Salt Lake City.

750 other people were evacuated after the fire grew to 500 acres in size.

Those who evacuated, say the fire blew up quickly.

The fire has destroyed one home so far and officials say it was caused by human activity.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)