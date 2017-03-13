BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are keeping an eye on the effect Tuesday’s storm could have on power in the region.

Utility companies were preparing on Monday to make sure they can respond quickly to any power outages.

Eversource said they have hundreds of line and tree crews who will be working throughout the storm, including contractors they brought in to help. They will be watching closely to monitor where the hardest hit areas will be.

Watch the video above to hear more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)