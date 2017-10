BOURNE, MA (WHDH) — Route 3 is closed in both directions due to a utility pole fire.

Massachusetts State Police said the pole caught fire in the median on Route 3 north, just north of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne.

Utility pole on fire in median, Rt3 north, north of Sagamore Bridge, Bourne. Rt3 closed both directions for undetermined amount of time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2017

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)