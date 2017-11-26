BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A crash in Brockton sent a utility van crashing into a home Sunday.

The crash happened on North Montello Street.

Police say two vehicles collided prior to the van hitting the home.

Police and fire officials have responded to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

