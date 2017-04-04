Uxbridge man attacked with hammer in Virginia

Police are searching for a woman who attacked an Uxbridge couple at the pump at a Virginia gas station.

Investigators say the couple was returning from a trip to Florida when the suspect hit a man in the face with a hammer.

Police say she then spit a the man’s wife, yelled racial slurs and began hitting their SUV and boat with the hammer.

Police are investigating this incident as a hate crime.

