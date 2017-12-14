Uxbridge officers rescued newborn baby who was not breathing

UXBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Uxbridge officers rescued a newborn girl who was not breathing.

The baby’s mother and grandmother were heading towards the fire department with the baby when Officer Tripp intercepted their vehicle.

Officer Tripp immediately noticed what appeared to be formula coming from the infant’s mouth. He started performing back thrusts to open her airway.

Moments later, Officer Ethier arrived to assist.

The officers continued the back thrusts until the baby’s airway was cleared.

Officer Clinton and Uxbridge Fire arrived and took over the care.

The infant was transported to Milford Hospital.

She is now home with her parents, and doing well.

