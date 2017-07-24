Uxbridge teen arrested, accused of shooting autistic man with BB gun

UXBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - A teenager from Uxbridge is facing charges after police say he opened fire with a BB gun on an autistic man after attacking him with homophobic slurs.

Samuel Patterson, 19, accused of firing Matthew Conrad, 28. Conrad told 7News that the attack left him with nasty welt. He said he’s now having trouble sleeping at night.

“I just want to end these nightmares,” Conrad said.

Patterson appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing and was ordered held on $10,000 cash.

“He got what he deserves,” Conrad said. “I got shot by him and now he’s been locked up.”

Police say Patterson and two friends targeted Conrad on Wednesday as they passed by in an SUV on Douglas Street outside Jumbo Donuts. They say the trio passed Conrad several times.

Patterson is accused of verbally assaulting Conrad before firing at him.

“They did a terrible thing and they are going to be held accountable,” Chief Jeffrey Lourie said.

In an Uxbridge police report, an officer wrote that Patterson confessed to the crime, saying that he shot a pistol at the ground to “scare” Conrad.

Patterson is slated to be arraigned Tuesday.

An autism awareness walk is being planned in support of Conrad.

