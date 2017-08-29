Van carrying children involved in crash in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - A van carrying children was involved in a crash in Andover Tuesday morning, state police say.

The crash happened on Route 93 N, just south of Route 495.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Minor injuries were reported, though it was not clear if any children were injured in the crash.

State Police say no lanes are closed as a result of the crash.

