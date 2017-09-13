EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - A van hit a three-story house in Everett on Ferry Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Officials say there is no threat of the building collapsing after a home inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the property.

The Red Cross is helping to relocate residents affected by the crash.

There is no word yet on what happened to the driver.

