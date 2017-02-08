Van crashes into home in Newton

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A van in Newton shaking the foundation after crashing into a home.

This all happened Tuesday afternoon.

The front door was left slanted and the stones leading to the front were left toppled and crushed.

Building inspectors were called to the scene to look at the structure of the home.

One neighbor said the driver of the car didn’t slow before impact.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)