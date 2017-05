SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a McDonald’s in Illinois after a van drove right through a window at the fast-food restaurant.

Police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of the van. The driver fled the scene after crashing into the side of the restaurant, according to officials.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

