Van owner rents vehicles on airbnb

NEW YORK (WHDH) - In the picture above, the vehicle may look like a regular old van but it is actually a hotel room.

And $22.00 a night can buy you a night in one of them!

The owner of the van uses airbnb to rent out his fleet of more than 50 vehicles.

Although a toilet and a shower are not included, the vehicles are strategically parked near public facilities so occupants can still get the full benefits of staying in a real hotel.

