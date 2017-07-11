Vandalized, repaired Boston Holocaust memorial rededicated

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston Holocaust memorial that was vandalized and then repaired has been rededicated.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Mayor Martin Walsh joined two Holocaust survivors in pulling down the curtain that covered the new glass panel at the New England Holocaust Memorial on Tuesday.

One of the survivors was Steve Ross, who founded the memorial in 1995.

Authorities say James Isaac threw a rock through a glass panel at the memorial on June 28. They say he smashed the roughly 9-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) panel. He has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

The glass towers are lit internally and are etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)