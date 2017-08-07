Vanessa Marcotte honored by family 1 year after she was killed

PRINCETON, Mass. (WHDH) — The family of a woman killed while she was out jogging released a statement Monday to mark one year since she was murdered.

Vanessa Marcotte, 27, disappeared one year ago when she went out for a run. Hours later, her body was found in a wooded area. Marcotte worked for Google and lived in New York City; she was in Princeton that weekend visiting her mother.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of the day we lost Vanessa,” her family said in a statement. “Words cannot express how much we miss her every day. She will always have a place in our hearts as we remember her kindness, ambition, intelligence and inner and outer beauty that touched all of our lives.”

Angelo Colon Ortiz, 31, was charged in Marcotte’s murder and is being held without bail. He was arrested in April after police said his DNA matched samples from Marcotte’s body. Ortiz pleaded not guilty.

