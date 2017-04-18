Vanessa Marcotte murder suspect due in court Tuesday

Princeton, RI (WHDH) — Police arrested 31-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz early Saturday morning.

He is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Battery and Assault with Intent to Rape. But the district attorney said a murder charge will likely be added.

Investigators found Marcotte’s body in a wooded area in Princeton last August.

The BU grad, who lived in New York, was visiting family at the time. She went for a jog but never returned.

Months later, officials were looking for a dark SUV. A state trooper noticed the vehicle that fit the description and then wrote the license plate on his hand.

According to the DA, Marcotte tried to fight off her attacker and investigators were able to recover DNA from her hands. They say that DNA belongs to Colon-Ortiz.

“It was through her fight,” said the DA, “and her efforts that we obtained the DNA of her killer.”

Just two days after police made an arrest, one of Marcotte’s friends ran the Boston Marathon and she said she did it for Vanessa.

“It was really therapeutic, a lot of times just training because it reminded me of when we used to run together, so it had a lot of special meaning,” said Ashley McNiff. “It wasn’t so much for the time or the competitiveness, it was really just a tribute to her.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)