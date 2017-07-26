Vanessa Marcotte murder suspect due in court Wednesday

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The first step in seeking justice for Vanessa Marcotte happens on Wednesday as the man police say murdered her is set to face a judge.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz was arrested back in April and will now face a murder charge.

He was already arraigned in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the death of Vanessa Marcotte. It was expected that more charges would be added.

The DA’s office says the break in the case came when a state trooper spotted a dark SUV in Worcester, driven by a man matching the description of the suspect. He then wrote the license plate number down on his hand and followed up.

Colon-Ortiz provided DNA that led to the match.

The body of 27-year-old Marcotte was found in the woods after she didn’t return home from a run in Princeton.

The BU grad and Google employee had been home from New York visiting her family when she was killed. The search for the killer became a national story.

Colon remains held on $10 million cash bail.

