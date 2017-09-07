Vape shop owner charged with sexually assaulting customer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The owner of a New Hampshire vape shop has been charged with sexually assaulting a customer in his store.

Sixty-one-year-old Virender Yadav, of Salem, Massachusetts, is accused of assaulting a woman on Sunday as she shopped at his Concord store. Police say surveillance video shows that Yadav repeatedly tried to kiss and grope the woman while thrusting against her.

Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford says the woman was able to leave the store and went to police.

Yadav was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 9. He is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault and two counts of simple assault. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and phone number couldn’t be found for him.

The investigation is ongoing.

