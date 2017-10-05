Vegas cab driver saves several concertgoers from shooting scene

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — A Las Vegas cab driver rushed to the rescue to help several people escape the scene of a mass shooting at a country music concert.

Video from the cab shows driver John Zerquera-Jimenez driving to the scene with a man, who hailed the cab to get to his daughter, Ashley. In the video, the father is seen telling Ashley on the phone to stay calm and he warned Zerquera-Jimenez that they were heading into danger.

Zerquera-Jimenez arrived at a nearby Motel 6, where Ashley and several of her friends ran after the gunman opened fire. She and five others piled into the cab and Zerquera-Jimenez got them to safety.

Zerquera-Jimenez told 7News that he was not scared as he helped them but was scared afterward. When he dropped his first group off, he drove back to the scene and brought four more people to safety. He said he refused to accept payment for any of it.

