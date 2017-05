BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorcycle was involved in a crash in the Back Bay.

It happened at the corner of Mass Ave. and Marlborough Street early Tuesday morning.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

Officials have not said what led to the accident or if anyone was seriously injured.

