Vehicle crashes into pet store in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Police and fire crews are on the scene of a Petco store in Pittsfield, where a car crashed into the building.

The vehicle, a dark blue Toyota Camry, crashed through the front of the store and traveled into the center of the building.

Police say an elderly driver was not hurt in the incident.

No customers or employees were injured, according to officials.

City building inspectors are currently assessing the structure.

