Vehicles struck by errant rounds in Tyngsborough, police say

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tyngsborough are investigating after they say two vehicles were struck over the weekend by errant bullets apparently fired by hunters in the area.

Officers responded to Cannongate Road on Saturday for a report of vandalism to a motor vehicle and to Progress Avenue on Sunday for a report of a local company’s van that had been damaged. In both cases, officials discovered bullet damage.

The incidents remain under investigation, but Tyngsborough police say they have reason to believe that the damage in both cases was caused by errant shots from hunters’ firearms.

“The rounds are consistent with being used by hunters is what I’m told,” Police Chief Rich Howe said.

A a shotgun slug was found lodged in one of the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

“Whoever shot these rounds was not responsible at all,” Howe said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re hunting in an area that’s authorized or not. You’re responsible when you pull the trigger where that round ends up.”

Police are asking that hunters familiarize themselves with state and local laws regarding hunting. Deer hunting season is currently underway.

Massachusetts Environmental Police are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)