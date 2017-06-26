Verdict reached in Bella Bond murder case

BOSTON (WHDH) — After nearly 24 hours of deliberating, a verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused killing a 2-year-old girl, whose body was found stuffed in a trash bag on a Deer Island beach in 2015.

Michael McCarthy is charged with punching Bella Bond to death inside a Dorchester apartment before dumping her weighted-down body in Boston Harbor.

“I just saw her bounce off the bed,” Bella’s mother Rachelle Bond said in her testimony. “She bounced up and came back down.”

Bond agreed to testify against McCarthy after making an immunity deal with prosecutors. She previously pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact for allegedly helping McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body. She is slated to be set free upon conclusion of the trial.

After Bella’s death, Bond told the court that she did not flee the apartment because she was scared. She said McCarthy then grabbed her by the throat, threatened to kill her and then injected her with heroin. A day later, Bond said the pair went to dump Bella’s body.

Bond said she saw a duffel bag in the backseat filled with weights and could tell Bella’s body was inside.

Bond said she confronted McCarthy later that day and when she told him he killed her daughter, she said McCarthy told her, “She was a demon. It was her time to die.”

For months, Bella was only known as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

Just told there is a verdict in #BellaBond case @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 26, 2017

Jury of 8 women and 4 men reached verdict after deliberating 23 hours over five days.#7News #BabyDoe — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) June 26, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)